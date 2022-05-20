Kate’s sister Pippa OPENS up her farm to public for Platinum Jubilee celebrations





The farm will be open for four days to mark the occasion and include activities such as tractor rides, hand feeding the farm’s herds of deer and circus performers. Tickets are purchased on the day of entry but pre-booking a spot online is essential as space is limited.

Pippa bought the farm with her husband James Matthews in 2020 and the couple have since been working to renovate barns and play areas, adding a play barn and outdoor seating. They aim to turn the area into a petting zoo and outdoor play area for children and now the public can finally catch a glimpse of their vision for the farm. Along with musicians and circus performers, the farm will feature arts and crafts activities and, of course, food and beverages for the Queen’s party. The land is located in the beautiful Pang Valley in West Berkshire just minutes away from the Middleton Family home. The Duchess of Cambridge and her children have been spotted touring the farm in the past.

Pippa can reportedly be spotted overseeing work on the muddy farm in her wellies. The farm, which started as a pick your own strawberries venture, is now home to four species of deer including Red deer, Sika, Fallow and Axis. During the summer, children can help feed the animals. The couple even added luxury “glamping” tents and The Daily Mail reports they aren’t finished with property, hoping to open the farm to 400 visitors a day which plans say will inject £2.3million into the local economy. Pippa made headlines when she wore a figure-hugging white gown to her sister’s wedding. READ MORE: Harry and Meghan warned docuseries must include their children

Transforming a functioning farm into a child-friendly petting zoo could be considered a challenge, however Pippa is no stranger to hard work. Her and Kate's parents ran the successful mail-order party supply company Party Pieces. After graduating from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in english literature, Pippa helped her mother Carole Middleton run the business. Following her sister's royal wedding, Pippa landed a book deal with Penguin and released her party planning book Celebrate. The book features a number of recipes and craft ideas to entertain family and friends.

Following the release, Pippa wrote a column for Waitrose Magazine called “Pippa’s Friday Night Feasts” in which she outlined relaxing and easy entertaining ideas for guests. In 2014, she took part in a 3,000-mile cycling race across the US as an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation. Her and her husband celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary today, May 20. Mr Matthews is a former professional racing driver. They have two children together, three-year-old Arthur and one-year-old Grace. Bucklebury Farm will be open to the public for celebrations from June 2 to 5.