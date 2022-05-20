Kelly Jean Adkins Obituary (2022)

Kelly Jean Adkins (Foster), 56, of Mansfield, OH passed away on May 16th of 2022.

She was born November 3rd 1965 in Mansfield, OH to her parents Raymond E. Foster and Ruth D. Foster (Wilson).

Kelly is survived by her spouse Larry W. Adkins, two biological children Michael A. L. Foster and Stormy K. Adkins. Eight grandchildren. Four Brothers; Lance (Missy) Foster, Gary (Electa) Fo thierr ster, Chuck Barber and Jim Wilson and preceded in death by her sister Brenda K. Mapes. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and unofficially adopted children she loved as her own. As well as her beloved cats Nykki and Jay.

Kelly was heavily involved in the genealogy research community and greatly enjoyed foraging, fishing, artisanal craftsmanship, and true crime history and documentaries.

Kelly’s life was full of love and she will be greatly missed by the hundreds of lives she’s touched. She leaves behind a legacy of reconnection and lost familial ties. She would not want her family and friends to mourn her loss but to celebrate the life she lead and love she left for us to embrace.

Per Kelly’s wishes no funeral or viewing is to be held. However, she request instead to raise a toast to honor the lives we lead and have no regrets in the paths we choose. Please dedicate a drink to her and if you’re feeling a little generous, pour a little out for her too.

