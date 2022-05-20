Kevin McNally health: Pirates of the Caribbean actor on ‘shock’, ‘wake-up call’ diagnosis

The 66-year-old actor, who is married to Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan (Mrs Hughes), is best known for portraying Joshamee Gibbs in the Disney pirate film series, but has also gone on to portray Captain Mainwaring in a series of “lost episodes” of the sitcom Dad’s Army. A few years ago, McNally gave an interview all about his best acting advice, what Pirates of the Caribbean was like to be a part of, and how he looks after his health and wellbeing, which is where he revealed his “shock” diabetes.

At the time, when asked how he looks after his health, he said: “Luckily, I’m a very positive person by nature, so my wellbeing’s fine.

“I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes four years ago, which was a shock, but a wake-up call and I saw it as an opportunity to improve my health.

“I lost a lot of weight, have improved my diet, and walk and swim. It’s well under control.

“I also stopped smoking six years ago which has stopped me getting endless colds.”

