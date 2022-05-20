Labor pledges new environment agency, says Brisbane-based shadow minister

Labor’s proposed EPA model would have two divisions: a compliance and assurance division and an environmental data, information and analysis division. The Queensland government is also investigating an independent Environmental Protection Agency. A koala getting treatment at Port Macquarie Koala Hospital after bushfires. Credit:Getty Labor’s federal EPA model was designed to share data with states, Butler said. “The data division will respond to community, stakeholder and industry views that Australia needs to improve our efforts, as a nation,” she said.

"We need to collect and store environmental data, to help inform decision-making and policy development, and to reduce transaction costs for environmental assessments." Butler said this was a clear recommendation of Samuel's report, which reported a fragmenting of environmental information. "There is no clear, authoritative source of environmental information that people can rely on," Samuel had reported. Earlier in the campaign Butler decried the federal environmental approvals process and said the system must return to decisions based on environmental law.

She said Labor’s environmental legacy included nominating the Daintree Wet Tropics in Queensland, Shark Bay in WA, Kakadu and Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory, the Gondwana rainforest and the Tasmanian Wilderness for World Heritage listing. The concept of setting up a national EPA has been explored many times, including research by the network of Environmental Defenders Offices. The EDO – which acts through court action to challenge issues it believes need protection – released nine recommendations in January 2022 it believes should be included in a national EPA. EDO acting chief executive Rachel Walmsley said there many gaps in environmental law at the federal level and strongly supported a national EPA being established. “What needs to be put into place is an independent, statutory EPA that can cut through the politics, look at the evidence, gather the data and the science and has a really strong enforcement mandate, Walmsley said.