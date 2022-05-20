modern warfare: Call of Duty Warzone 2 may get four Modern Warfare 2 maps – Times of India





A second installment of Call of Duty: Warzone is speculated to be under development. Players and enthusiasts have already received a lot of information about this title via leaks and rumours. The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will include four maps from the older game Modern Warfare 2, as per a report by IGN India. The report also mentions that these four maps will be expanded as POIs or Points of Interest . The report doesn’t reveal the final names of the POIs but some of them are expected to be a part of the upcoming game.

The four Modern Warfare 2 maps

The first map which is expected to be added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 from Modern Warfare 2 is Highrise. This map will be named ‘Modern City’ in Warzone 2 and is likely to include tall and large buildings with a city-style landscape. Next, the upcoming game could also get the Quarry map which will be added to the game with its original name. The third map that will also be a POI in the upcoming game is the Afgan map. It will be placed towards the centre of the game map and will be named ‘ Caves ’. Lastly, Warzone 2 will also get the Terminal map which will become the new ‘Airport’ in the upcoming title..

All the expected POIs in Warzone 2

The POIs in the game are expected to be — Oasis, Wartorn, Quarry (original name Quarry), Oilfield, Modern City (original name Highrise), Caves (original name Afgan), Dam, Marshes, Harbour, Sira, Observatory, Mountain town (assumed to be Fevela), Graveyard, Oldtown, Shipwreck, Fishtown, Fort and Airport (original name Terminal).

New Strongholds system

The report also mentions that a new Strongholds system has been added to the game. These strongholds will act as buying stations on the map which will be classified according to their sizes and will also be spread across the entire map.

The importance of strongholds

The strongholds spread across the map can not only act as buying stations but can also be captured by players. To heighten the competition, these strongholds will be guarded by AI opponents as all the players on the server will be looking to capture a stronghold for themselves. These in-game buying stations will also include objectives for players to complete to get a better loadout.

