Monkeypox latest: UK cases more than double to 20 as 58 deaths reported in DR Congo

“You can also catch it through coughs or sneezes, and from touching clothing, towels or bedding used by someone who is infected,” added Mr Abdeh.

The condition, which is related to smallpox, shares many characteristics with the condition.

Common symptoms include headache, muscle ache, backache, fever, chills and exhaustion, but while monkeypox causes swollen lymph glands, smallpox does not.

“After a few days, it is usual to develop a rash, which often starts on the face and then spreads elsewhere,” explained Mr Abdeh.