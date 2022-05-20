Monkeypox outbreak: Huge surge in cases linked to gay ‘sauna’ in Spain





The new figures have taken Spain’s total number of reported Monkeypox cases up to 30. Meanwhile, Sajid Javid shared on Friday the number of Monkeypox cases doubled to 20.

Regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero told reporters on Friday the 24 new cases are believed by Madrid’s regional Government to have come from a single outbreak in a sauna. He added: “The Public Health Department will carry out an even more detailed analysis… to control contagion, cut the chains of transmission and try to mitigate the transmission of this virus as much as possible.” The word sauna is used in Spain to describe establishments popular with gay men looking for sex rather than just a bathhouse.

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said all four of the detected cases at the time identified as gay, bi-sexual or other men who have sex with men. The agency added the four had the West African clade of the virus, which is mild compared to the Central African one. UKHSA chief medial officer Susan Hopkins in a statement: “This is rare and unusual. “UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections because the evidence suggests that there may be transmission of the monkeypox virus in the community, spread by close contact.”

Since then, the UK has recorded a total of 20 cases, doubling in one day. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said of the latest UK figures on Friday: “This morning I updated G7 health ministers on what we know so far. “Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox.”

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said at least eight countries in Europe, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK, have reported recent cases of monkeypox. Most of the cases under investigation on the continent are so far mild, he said. However, he warned: “The disease can be more severe, especially in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised.” Dr Kluge added: “As we enter the summer season in the European region, with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate, as the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity, and the symptoms are unfamiliar to many.”