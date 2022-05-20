Monkeypox warning: WHO emergency meeting called – what will happen next?

The World Health Organisation has called an emergency meeting regarding the spread of monkeypox after more than 100 cases have been confirmed or suspected in Europe. The current outbreak, which is affecting numerous European countries including the UK, is the largest outbreak ever outside of Africa.

Cases have been reported in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK, as well as the USA, Canada and Australia.

The Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential (STAG-IH), which advises on infection risks that could pose a threat to global health, will meet to discuss the outbreak.

The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria.

Since then, around 100 cases are thought to have been detected outside of Africa.

