Netflix cancels Ibram X. Kendi’s animated movie ‘Antiracist Baby’

Netflix is canceling several animated projects, including Ibram X. Kendi’s film “Antiracist Baby,” as the streaming service has been forced to cut costs and lay off workers due to dwindling subscriber numbers.

Ava DuVernay’s animated project “Wings of Fire” has also been given the ax, according to Variety, which cited sources as saying that the decision was creative rather than financial.

Netflix recently announced that it was laying off 150 workers, or some 2% of its workforce, after reporting weak earnings in the first quarter of this year.

The streaming service lost 200,000 customers during that period — the first time in a decade that the company didn’t add paid users.

Kendi, the Boston University professor and best-selling author, is controversial due to his advocacy for “antiracism.”

“Antiracist Baby,” which is based on the book also written by Kendi, was slated to be a series of animated vignettes set to music for preschoolers. Kokila/Amazon.com

His bestseller, “How to Be an Antiracist,” became a hit in the wake of the protests that erupted following the fatal arrest of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis two years ago.

“Antiracist Baby,” which is based on the book also written by Kendi, was slated to be a series of animated vignettes set to music for preschoolers.

Kendi has generated controversy for past statements about white people.

Last month, he branded Republicans “the party of white supremacy.” In an op-ed for The Atlantic, he wrote that the GOP has used “dog whistles” to brand itself as the “party of parents,” dismissing that as a “myth, a great myth.”

Kendi also claimed the GOP has “harbored white supremacists” despite them leading “the greatest domestic terrorist threat of our time” with the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol.

In September 2020, he faced calls for his dismissal after suggesting that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was a “white colonizer” who uses her two adopted Haitian children as “props.”

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children,” he wrote. “They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”