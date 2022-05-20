Netflix Greenlights Swedish Film ‘A Day And A Half’ From ‘Chernobyl’ Star Fares Fares; ‘The Kindred’ Sales; Big Little Fish Creative Director – Global Briefs

Netflix Greenlights Swedish Film ‘A Day And A Half’ From ‘Chernobyl’ Star Fares Fares

Netflix has greenlit A Day and a Half, a Swedish action film directed by, written by and starring Chernobyl and Westworld star Fares Fares. Fares will play police officer Lukas, tracking down leads Artan (Alexej Manvelov) and Louise (Alma Pöysti), a divorced couple on an emotionally-charged road trip when Artan takes Louise hostage to reunite with his daughter. The journey takes them through rural Sweden during a hot summer, all while having police on their heels. Warner Bros. International TV Production is producing and Fares is also writing alongside Peter Smirnakos. Netflix Director of Film, Nordics, Claire Willats, called A Day and a Half “in essence an intimate story about loss, lies, betrayals, love, prejudice and family.” Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video ordered its debut Nordic original TV series Toppen, which recently entered production.

Screenbound Sells ‘The Kindred’

Screenbound International Pictures has struck several deals for British horror The Kindred. Lighthouse Home Entertainment has acquired for German-speaking territories and Star Entertainment has taken Latin America rights in Cannes for the pic, which follows a woman suffering from amnesia as she pieces together the events that led to her father’s suicide. The Kindred was produced by Parkhouse Pictures and stars Samantha Bond, James Cosmo and Patrick Bergin.

UK’s Big Little Fish Signs Creative Director

Married to a Psychopath producer Big Little Fish has signed its first ever Creative Director, Banijay-backed RDF label Fizz’s former Co-Creative Director Peter Usher. Usher will oversee and grow Big Little Fish’s talent relationships while focussing on returnable factual series and factual-entertainment formats. The indie was formed three years ago by former Discovery commissioner Mark Procter and has since produced the likes of Channel 4’s Married to a Psychopath and the same network’s David Jason-fronted history film The Lancaster Bomber at 80. Usher’s credits include Tipping Point, Sing If You Can and Britain’s Most Expensive Home. “This is a new chapter and the projects Peter’s already working on are hugely exciting,” said Procter.