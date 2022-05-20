New-look Minnesota ROKKR reverse sweep Toronto Ultra in Call of Duty League

The Minnesota ROKKR’s perfect start to the third stage of the Call of Duty League’s 2022 season continued with a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Ultra on Friday afternoon. After falling behind 2-0, Minnesota roared back with three straight map wins to clinch the series in reverse sweep fashion.

The new-look ROKKR roster have been great after bringing Havok into the fold. And Havok, who replaced MajorManiak ahead of the third stage, was vital in this comeback for Minnesota. He maintained a 110-96 stat-line over the series’ five games, while dealing nearly 13,000 damage. None of his 110 kills were as important as his two-piece in the tenth and final round of Desert Seige Search and Destroy, securing the series victory in game five.