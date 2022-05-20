Nissan Sakura EV unveiled in the metaverse: Virtual test drives open

Nissan has unveiled its first fully-electric Kei car, Sakura. The all-new Nissan Sakura is a mini electric vehicle and the production version of the IMk Concept that was showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. However, following the physical debut of the mini EV at Nissan’s Global HQ in Japan, the company unveiled it virtually in the metaverse as well.

Moreover, the Sakura is on display at the virtual Nissan Crossing and virtual test drives for the same are open. The company says that the metaverse unveiling of the Nissan Sakura has been designed to provide a unique experience to its viewers with immersive sound and light effects. It has been simultaneously streamed on Nissan’s YouTube channel as well, albeit in the Japanese language only.

Nissan says that this initiative reflects its presence expansion in the metaverse and the creation of more opportunities to digitally communicate with customers. Commenting on the Sakura, Nissan’s Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino says, “The all-new Sakura follows the LEAF and Ariya as a mass-market EV. We believe it will be a gamechanger for the Japanese market and will make EVs much more accessible to customers in Japan.”

Talking about its specs, the new Nissan Sakura EV gets a 20 kWh battery pack coupled with an electric motor that develops 47 kW (63 hp) and 195 Nm of peak torque. This EV is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 180 km per charge and can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes using a fast charger. It is priced from 2,333,100 yen in Japan which roughly translates to INR 14.15 lakh.

