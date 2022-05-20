Nissan Unveils all-new Sakura Electric Minivehicle in the Metaverse | Auto Futures

Listen to this article

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nissan is unveiling the all-new Nissan Sakura electric minivehicle in the metaverse, following its physical debut at the company’s Global Headquarters. Fans can also take the Sakura for a spin in the metaverse at the Nissan Sakura Driving Island.

The metaverse unveiling of the Sakura has been designed to provide a unique experience, with immersive sound and light effects.

The Sakura is equipped with a lithium-ion battery that shares a track record of performance and reliability in the Nissan LEAF. Thanks to the special stacking method of its cells, the battery is compact, allowing the Sakura to have a spacious interior.

It offers a range of up to 180 km (based on WLTC Japan cycle).

The battery can also be used as a mobile power source during emergencies and provide a day’s worth of electricity to a home.

In addition to the ProPILOT driver assistance system, the Sakura is equipped with the ProPILOT Park system — a minivehicle first.

ProPILOT Park automatically controls steering, acceleration, braking, shifting and the parking brake while parking. These advanced technologies enhance driving ease and pleasure, from city streets and parking lots to highways.

Its 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display meter and a large 9-inch navigation display placed horizontally allows viewing with minimal eye movement.

The NissanConnect navigation system offers a range of features to enhance the Sakura’s driving experience, including route setting based on charging needs, an emergency SOS call service and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity.

The Sakura, which means cherry blossom, is scheduled to go on sale in Japan this summer.

Nissan Executive Vice President, Asako Hoshino, says: “The all-new Sakura follows the LEAF and Ariya as a mass-market EV. We believe it will be a gamechanger for the Japanese market and will make EVs much more accessible to customers in Japan.”

in 2021, Nissan opened the VR Nissan Crossing, a metaverse version of its brand experience gallery in Tokyo, where visitors could take virtual tours of the gallery and of parts of Japan in the all-electric Ariya crossover SUV.