Norwegian Climate Minister: The Foundation for Norwegian High North Policy is Radically Changed

“This does not only have regional, dramatic repercussions. It also has a global effect, as this affects the weather systems all over the world and contributes to our having more frequent extreme weather; that is, heat waves, floodings and draught”, Barth Eide says.

He says understanding the Arctic is necessary to understand the planet.

“That is why what happens up here in the North is so incredibly important.”

Regrettable, but necessary

What is the current status on researcher-to-researcher cooperation between Russia and Norway today?

“I understand that already established relations between individual researchers is continued. That is good. But it is obvious that big, international meetings and new political initiatives will not take place in the current situation” Barth Eide says and refers to the situation as regrettable, yet necessary.

“For the first time since 1939, we have seen a big power violate public international law through attacking another country with the purpose of invading and occupying it. We cannot allow that to happen, and it must have this kind of consequences”, the climate minister says.

Strongly regrets that it has turned out this way.

“For many years, we have succeeded in shielding Arctic cooperation from geopolitical changes observed elsewhere. We even managed to do so during the Crimea crisis in 2014 and onwards. Now, however, it is impossible to uphold that stance and this is now business as usual. It will remain so for a while”, Climate Minister Barth Eide says in closing.