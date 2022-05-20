Patrick McNamee Bell Obituary (2022)

Patrick Bell was born on February 19, 1966, in Portland, Oregon. He gained his angel wings on May 13, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by family and friends who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives with God at the center and coaching or playing sports. Pat’s life was cut short but those who knew him understand that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Anyone who knew Pat was touched by his kindness, humor, and mild temperament. He was truly a peacemaker and was always a source of positivity.

Pat grew up in West Linn in a large, loving and active family. He attended Cedar Oak Elementary School, Our Lady of the Lake and La Salle High School.Pat will remain an eternal Falcons fan because he met his lifelong squad of close friends through athletic adventures on the football and baseball fields and in the Brick Oven playing basketball. After graduating from La Salle, Pat attended Portland State University. He had fond memories of the people he met along his career path from Anixter, where he met his wife, Graybar and Rockwell Automation.

Pat was a wonderful husband and a very proud and devoted father. He was also a lifelong Catholic, coach, co-worker, friend, brother, uncle and Blazer fan. He loved Elvis, the Beatles and entertaining a crowd. He started coaching at age 20 and impacted the lives of thousands of people through coaching football, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball. He loved sports, reading, nature documentaries, history, gardening and Progressive Commercials. He loved getting together with family for holidays, poker games, or any athletic event.

Pat was preceded in death by his father, Harry and his mother, Margaret. Pat is survived by his wife, Molly; children Lucy, Katie and Joey; brothers Brian, Mike, John (Julianne) and Tim; sisters Colleen(Darrell) and Sheila(Steve); and 30 beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Please join us at the funeral service honoring the life of Pat at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 650 A Avenue, Lake Oswego, on Saturday, May 28, at 12:00pm. A reception will follow in the parish hall. There will be a rosary service at 11:15am, preceding the funeral.

Published by Riverview Abbey Funeral Home – Portland on May 20, 2022.