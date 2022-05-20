Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Molly

Molly is availa ble for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is about 5 years old and weighs about 50 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Molly would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Molly is great with other dogs and children. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting sweet Molly, call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Gayle Helms