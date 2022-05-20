PGSNYS outlines advantages in using Gazetteers in search projects

According to Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz, professional genealogist, writer and speaker, the process of using the geographical index or dictionary known as a gazetteer is one that can yield efficient and productive results when searching one’s family history.

Szczepankiewicz, a Williamsville native who currently serves as the secretary of the Polish Genealogical Society of Massachusetts, spoke about gazetteers at last Thursday’s Polish Genealogical Society of New York meeting. She stated that gazetteers provide information that includes, but is not limited to, social statistics, providing history on ancestors, records, civil registration and variations on name spelling.

“A person can ask themself, ‘Why do I need (a gazetteer)?'” said Szczepankiewicz. “It does help you reconcile items, documents created at administrative levels, and other means found through searching…. You may actually want to get that level of historic information.”

Szczepankiewicz’s great-grandmother, Veronica, was a subject of one family search, which found that as part of the gazetteer investigation the 1910 census omitted certain details as part of Poland being partitioned by invading countries at the time. A gazetteer-utilized scrutinized search of the “Kingdom of Poland” helped gain resources that routed the family to the Russian-Poland joint index history.

It was added that initial search parameters might appear intimidating to a first-time gazetteer user, but utilizing a simple, tabular format within the system can assist in eliminating countries/options under partition, while presenting different options under different name spellings, even. Gazetteer search factors are said to include the following:

• Style (time period gazetteers and digitized forms of print with various records).

• Phonetics.

• Databases from various points of history.

• Geographic areas of coverage.

• Time periods.

• Language.

• Format (abbreviations, spellings).

The JewishGen gazetteer was referenced as a specific example of an ethnic-based search option, with that background focused in at least some part to phonetic sounds and pronunciations as key search points. Another “wild card” option to use as part of gazetteering, Szczepankiewicz said, is KresyGen, which focuses searches on Eastern European and surrounding borderland backgrounds.

“Once you familiarize yourself and fine-tune the various (gazetteer) options, it really becomes a useful tool,” said Szczepankiewicz.