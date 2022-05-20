Redefining the digital future with metaverse

It’s tempting to think of the metaverse in terms of the futuristic worlds described in the cyberpunk novel Snow Crash or the immersive game imagined in Ready Player One, but in fact we have already entered the age of the metaverse.

Businesses, retailers and educators are already offering the kinds of experiences and interactions we can expect to see in the metaverse, from virtual environments where MBA students can plan for business emergencies to augmented-reality apps that let the homeowner visualise a paint colour in their house.

In industry, BMW has used Nvidia’s Omniverse to build a “digital twin” of one of its German factories, bringing together people – or rather, their own digital twins – from around the world to simulate factory floor operations and test new workflows.

In retail, giant names such as Nike, Adidas and Walmart have already developed virtual stores and digital products in game worlds.

In sports as well, at the Australian Open tennis tournament, fans could visit a VR store to virtually try on clothes and witness other such immersive experiences. They could also join friends in an immersive virtual space to watch live match broadcasts

And products we think of as part of a metaverse future are already available to consumers: sports teams, for example, are using NFTs to boost fan loyalty and offer additional experiences such as enhanced interaction with players – although there are concerns about how appropriate such new and unregulated instruments such as NFTs are for people who may not be financially or digitally savvy.

A network of experiences

It’s clear, then, from the experiences that are already available that what we think of as “the metaverse” isn’t so much one big overarching virtual space as a network of experiences, from virtual factories to stores in 3D malls.

Underlying the metaverse is a series of technologies, from virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to internet of things (IoT), 5G, cloud, graphics and displays. Many of these are already in place, while other technologies need to mature to take their place as building blocks of the metaverse.

One important prerequisite for the metaverse is that the various spaces and experiences can be experienced in a joined-up way. This is where evangelists see things such as cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchain playing a big part: our digital twins, and the businesses we interact with and work for, will need to be able to manage their money and other assets across all these spaces.

The need for seamless interoperability is where evangelists see a role for low-code/no-code plugins. These could provide the building blocks for anyone, regardless of their coding skills (or lack thereof) to create applications, spaces and items they can use across the metaverse.

Challenges to wide adoption

This vision does not come without concerns, however. One of those concerns is how widely accessible it will be: the hardware currently required to participate in the metaverse is niche and expensive, while the metaverse depends on fast, robust and low-latency broadband available to everyone. This vision is a long way from realities such as students taking four hours to download a 1GB file thanks to patchy rural broadband provision.

However, some of the key technologies required are now rolling out, bringing the metaverse future closer. For example, 5G is already available to consumers in many countries. In China, 5G is available in 541 cities, while in the US has rolled it out in 279 cities. South Korea and the UK are also enabling 5G at pace, with it available in 85 and 54 cities, respectively. In India, the government has said that 5G will be available in 13 cities by the end of 2022, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore.

And the market for VR headsets is experiencing growth: Statista reports that shipments are expected to rise from 9.86 million units in 2021 to 14.2 million units this year and to 18.8 million in 2023.

There are also concerns about data governance in the metaverse. Consumers widely distrust Meta, Facebook’s parent company, yet chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is determined to place his company at the heart of the metaverse age. Scandals such as Cambridge Analytica and a more sophisticated understanding of how intrusive data collection can be means organisations are going to have to build trust with their potential customers to realise the full benefits of the metaverse.

Similarly, wide concern about opaque AI and algorithmic decision-making means companies will have to consider how to show potential users that these processes won’t entrench inequalities and will make fair, transparent decisions.

Add to these worries the very real disquiet about safeguarding, and about misinformation and fake news, and it’s clear that the organisations have a great deal of work to do if they’re to become leaders in this exciting new space.

However, organisations that can demonstrate they are responsible and transparent about how they collect data, and what the benefits to customers are from that data collection, will be well placed to outpace competitors.

This space is exciting, and entities that address not just the technological challenges but also the ethical issues can look forward to being part of a digital future that offers huge opportunities.

