Retiring abroad? ‘Crucial’ points to understand so you can afford to retire ‘comfortably’

Auto-enrollment allows UK taxpaying employees to contribute to a workplace pension tax-free and their employer will contribute as well.

As Ms Savova noted, every bit counts: “Ultimately, saving for retirement is a marathon, not a sprint, and it’s crucial for savers to maximise their contributions to ensure they can afford to retire comfortably when and wherever they wish.”

She suggested, specifically for those looking to retire abroad, that they “take the time to understand how this decision will affect their retirement savings.”

People who move abroad before their actual retirement, and therefore stop paying into their UK workplace or private pension, should be wary of forgetting these savings pots.