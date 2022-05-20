Revitalized tennis courts to open at Lorain’s Lakeview Park South

Parkgoers can look forward to something new this summer as four tennis courts at the southwest corner of Lakeview Park South are being refurbished.

The courts, which have been there for years, are getting makeovers complete with new concrete and playing surfaces.

All the courts will be painted for tennis with two of them getting new paint to suit the rising popularity of pickleball.

“We have been getting calls for many many years to do something with the courts that were there,” said city of Lorain Public Property Manager Lori Garcia. “Residents would say that the concrete was all cracked and that they were getting to the point where they were basically unusable.”

New concrete and surfaces for the courts were laid late last year, but not early enough for the courts to be painted, Garcia said.

While the city was able to do the concrete and surface, it wanted to make sure the courts were up to par and reached out to an outside business to lay and paint the playing surface.

“Doing the surface layer is not something we’ve ever done, so we went to an outside vendor to make sure it was done right,” Garcia said. “Once it is down, the city can maintain it throughout the years.”