Roger Federer sets date for return to tennis, with ‘another’ Wimbledon in his plans

Roger Federer is ‘encouraged’ by his improving fitness according to his agent, but fans should net expect to see him back before September.

Federer, who is now 40 years old, has been largely out of tennis since February 2020 due to a knee injury.

It required double surgery to correct before he was able to attempt a comeback in the spring of 2021.

That didn’t go well, though, with Federer able to play Doha and Dubai before attempting Roland Garros. The French Open looked promising, but he withdrew mid-tournament to protect his Wimbledon prospects.

Wimbledon itself was another disappointment for Federer, with him in the quarter-finals to Hurbert Hurkacz and suffering a bagel in the final set.

That match was the last time Federer has competed, and he underwent a third operation on his knee afterwards, sparking talk of a potential retirement.

However, Federer appears as determined as ever to return, with the Laver Cup in September his target.

“He’s exactly where he wants to be but unfortunately it takes time,” agent Tony Godsick told the London Evening Standard. “He’s going to play Laver Cup and Swiss Indoors.”

“I don’t want to be the doctor but what I hope for him is to able to have a great rehab this summer, play some in the fall and give a nice shot at 2023, and then see what happens. I haven’t talked to him about that.

“Could he add a tournament before then? Maybe yes but more likely after that. He doesn’t want to commit to anything too soon before having to pull out.

“But the Laver Cup is enough time that, if all goes well with rehab events, he can get back for.”

“He won’t rush back this time. He will have to be 100 per cent and know he’s 100 per cent and that’s why he’s taking his time doing heavy rehab and training.

“It’s not just when knee feels good but building up the muscles and getting lungs back. I know he’s encouraged where he is.”

That timescale would rule Federer out of Wimbledon this summer, but Godsick does not believe the All England Club have seen the last of the Swiss Maestro.

“It was a great effort last year on one leg,” he said.

“I think he’d like another Wimbledon. That place has been incredibly special to him.”

