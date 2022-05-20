Sainsbury’s diesel announcement to impact every petrol station in UK

The supermarket giant will stop selling Russian diesel by the end of the year. The supermarket giant’s decision comes in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine which has seen retailers remove Russian products to show solidarity, reports Birmingham Live.

Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s, said: “We stand united with the people of Ukraine and have taken a range of steps to show our support – from helping to fund the humanitarian effort on the ground, to removing products from our stores which are 100% sourced from Russia.

“We have been working hard to reduce the amount of diesel we sell which comes from Russia since the early days of the conflict.”

The spokesperson continued: “This is a complex process but we are committed to working together with the rest of the UK fuel industry and Government to support the ban on Russian oil imports, which is due to take effect by the end of this year.”

Diesel prices have soared to a new record high despite the cut in fuel duty, figures show.