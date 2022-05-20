Sainsbury’s horror: Ambulances rush to store as ‘people collapsing’ – entire road closed





The supermarket is currently closed as medics from West Midland Ambulance Service attend to deal with casualties. Shoppers are being advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the ongoing incident. West Midlands Ambulance has issued a statement saying six people have been treated at the scene for “minor respiratory symptoms.”

The full nature of the incident is not known but members of the public have said there is a big emergency response in the area. Longbridge Shopping posted on Facebook: “To make customers aware the main high street off Longbridge Lane is closed. “Entry and exit to Longbridge is via Dalmuir road.” A local reporter on the scene has said he can see seven police cars, five ambulance vehicles and several fire trucks. Two forensic officers have been seen going into Sainsbury’s and he has been told there were a group of casualties.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has said: “We’re currently in attendance at an incident at Sainsbury’s in Longbridge Lane, Longbridge following a call at 9.53am. “A number of ambulances & specialist resources are on scene treating six patients who were feeling unwell with minor respiratory problems. “The public are advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.” READ MORE:

Major supermarkets recall food products due to salmonella scare

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Sainsbury’s in Longbridge Lane, Longbridge. “We were alerted at about 10am to reports that six people were suffering breathing problems. “Officers attended and the store has been evacuated and people are also being cleared from other buildings in the area. “The six patients are being treated by paramedics at the scene. “We have specialist officers working with colleagues across the emergency services to establish exactly what has happened. “A cordon has been put in place and we’d advise people to stay away from the area.” DON’T MISS:

Migrant charity scuppers first flight from UK to Rwanda [REPORT]

Putin sabotages Ukraine aid with sick claim [REVEAL]

Brussels forced to invest heavily to cut off Putin [INSIGHT]

West Midlands Fire Service also on the scene have released a statement. It reads: “Shortly before 10am on Friday 20 May we were alerted to an incident at the Sainsbury’s supermarket on High Street, Longbridge, Birmingham. “A number of people had reported feeling unwell, with apparent breathing difficulties. “Two fire engines and one of our 4×4 Brigade Response vehicles responded, from Northfield and Kings Norton fire stations, together with a number of officers and colleagues from the police and ambulance services. “The first crew was at the scene within three minutes of being mobilised. “The store had been evacuated before we arrived. “A 50-metre cordon was put in place around the store. “Other premises within the cordon were also evacuated.”

All the shops within the cordon seem to be closed, this includes a hair salon and cafe fronting the main road. An onlooker told our Birmingham Live reporter: “The police said there’s been an escape of gas. “There’s police everywhere, you cannot get through. “It’s all closed off so it seems quite serious.” Another person said: “People were on the floor gasping for breath.” Another witness told BirminghamLive: “I saw a man on the floor outside the college. He was laying down, but was responsive. I wondered what on earth was going on? “He was with two people. It’s crazy. I think the supermarket and the college have been evacuated. Some nearby shops to Sainsbury’s, I think Greggs, has also closed.” A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended our Longbridge store this morning. “Safety is our highest priority and the store is closed while we assist the police with their investigations.”