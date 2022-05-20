Sir Paul McCartney top of the pile as Britain’s richest musician

The Beatles star has boosted his fortune thanks to his Covid-delayed Got Back tour and the documentary The Beatles: Get Back. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Paul McCartney has topped the list of Britain and Ireland’s richest musicians.

The 79-year-old star has a personal fortune worth £865 million, which is up £45m ($87m) from last year thanks to his Covid-delayed Got Back tour and the documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

Irish rockers U2 are in second place on The Sunday Times Music Rich List, with an overall worth of £625m, while composer Andrew Lloyd Webber sits in third position with £495m.

The Cats composer is followed on the list by Sir Elton John, who has seen his fortune increase by £20m over the last 12 months, meaning he’s now worth £395m.

Sir Elton John has seen his fortune increase by £20 million over the last 12 months. Photo / Paul Taylor

The top four places are actually unchanged from 2021. However, Sting has climbed from ninth to fifth, having earned as much as £100m over the last year.

The 70-year-old musician – who had a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2021 – is now worth £320m.

Elsewhere, Rolling Stones stars Sir Mick Jagger (£318m) and Keith Richards (£303m) are listed in sixth and seventh places respectively.

Sting has climbed from ninth to fifth. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Harrison, the widow of Beatles icon George Harrison, and their 43-year-old son Dhani Harrison are now worth £295m, while Sir Ringo Starr’s fortune has been listed at £285m.

The top 10 is rounded out by Ed Sheeran, who is notably younger than the people above him.

The 31-year-old pop star – who is reported to be worth £260m – has seen his fortune increase by £40m over the last year, following the release of his fifth studio album, ‘=’.

Calvin Harris sits one place outside the top 10, with £220m, while Adele is in 23rd place, with £150m, and Harry Styles is listed in 37th place, with £100m.

Adele is in 23rd place, with £150 million. Photo / Getty Images

The Times Music Rich List:

1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell – £865 million ($1.6b)

2. U2 – £625 million

3. Lord Lloyd-Webber – £495 million

4. Sir Elton John – £395 million

5. Sting – £320 million

6. Sir Mick Jagger – £318 million

7. Keith Richards – £303 million

8. Olivia and Dhani Harrison – £295 million

9. Sir Ringo Starr – £285 million

10. Ed Sheeran – £260 million