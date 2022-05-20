Categories
TCU Men’s Tennis Dream Season Comes To An End – The Horned Frogs lost their quarterfinal dual to Kentucky, 4-3


It ended earlier than anyone expected it would end. On Friday, the No. 1 TCU men’s tennis team (26-5) played their quarterfinal match against a formidable No. 8 Kentucky team. The Horned Frogs lost 4-3 in Champaign, Illinois, ending their dream season.

TCU had a record-setting year. The 26 victories tied a program record. In February, they won the ITA Indoor National Championship. And they swept the Big 12 in regular-season play to win that championship. In the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament, they swept their opponents to make it to the Elite Eight.





