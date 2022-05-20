Unchartered waters: the intellectual property perils of the metaverse

Last week, fashion brand Mango launched five non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and a collection of digital garments within the virtual world platform, Decentraland.

The NFTs are derived from the original artworks of renowned Spanish artists: Joan Miró, Antoni Tàpies and Miquel Barceló. Mango worked closely with crypto-artists, tasked with converting these works from the physical to the virtual.

While this represents an exciting new step in the crossover of fashion, art and NFTs, copyright holders are keen to understand how developments in the metaverse will affect the protection of their rights.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that in New York earlier this month, Hermes International persuaded a Manhattan federal judge not to throw out its trademark lawsuit against an artist for selling “MetaBirkins” NFTs depicting the French fashion house’s Birkin bags. Hermès took action against digital artist Mason Rothschild, which made “imaginary fur-covered Birkin bags” “living on the Ethereum blockchain” (as seen below on Metabirkin Instagram account).

Seiko Hidaka, legal director at Gowling WLG, comments: “This case has the potential of being extremely relevant, going beyond the cutting-edge world of metaverse especially because the extent of content moderation on social media platforms are under intense debate both in the US and across the globe at present. The defendant artist Mason Rothschild is claiming his rights to call his digital goods MetaBirkins in the name of art, under the First Amendment (Freedom of Speech), but it is firmly established in US case law that Freedom of Speech doesn’t mean it knows no bounds.

“There are in fact many, one such bound being intellectual property rights. It would be critical to see how the balancing between the two rights fares should this go to trial. Arguably, Warhol’s ground-breaking Campbell’s Soup artwork would have faced similar objections had he lived in today’s digital society.”

To understand the copyright position on NFTs, it is important to distinguish between an NFT and the underlying work itself. NFTs themselves are not “works” for the purposes of UK copyright law – they are simply a digital receipt and authentication system for something, be that a famous artwork, an article or something else.

The work for which the NFT is a receipt may have some protection of its own, providing it is original, most likely under copyright law. For example, most artwork (even if it is digital) is protected by copyright.

However, while NFTs are normally used to represent the asset of an artwork, crypto artists now spend considerable effort converting the artwork into the digital realm. Could it be that the crypto artist generates a new copyright in the work, in return for their time, skill and labour?

Alternatively, is it the case that this is simply an authorised copy of an original work? In any event, copyright owners will need to remain vigilant that their original works are not digitalised without their consent, now that there is a financial incentive to produce NFTs.

Reproduction of the digital file, even where authorised by the owner of the NFT, may still constitute an infringement of the underlying asset

This brings us to the issue of copying. What is to stop a third party from simply screenshotting an NFT and spreading it across the internet? Existing copyright laws are likely to protect the artwork in these circumstances – if you create a copy of an artwork, whether digital or not (by screenshotting it, or doing something else like sharing it), you are committing copyright infringement. This is not the case if the work is no longer protected by copyright, such as a medieval painting, but the photo of that painting might itself have copyright protection as a separate work.

The creation of the NFT itself may also constitute an infringement, depending on how the work is reproduced digitally. While “minting” an NFT is not specifically captured as an infringing act within UK copyright law, producing an unauthorised image online will be considered “copying” for the purposes of infringement.

NFT holders must also be aware of what they are permitted to do with the underlying work. NFTs may represent ownership of the entirety of a work, digital and physical, whereas other NFTs can authenticate ownership solely of the digital file, but not the physical work. Therefore, reproduction of the digital file, even where authorised by the owner of the NFT, may still constitute an infringement of the underlying asset.

We look forward to the developments in this virtual space, but NFT and copyright holders alike should exercise caution when navigating the evolving legal landscape.