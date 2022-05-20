V Rising whetstone recipe – item location and crafting guide

The humble V Rising whetstone is one of the most valuable resources you need to find for crafting in the game. You need whetstone to build some of the key facilities in your base, such as a grinder to cut stone into bricks. However, it’s not an item you can get easily in this vampire-themed crafting game.

You have two options if you want to find V Rising whetstone. You can find it out in the world by looting specific enemies or you can unlock the ability to craft it from the comfort of your very own V Rising castle. The latter is far less stressful and time-consuming, but you have to hunt down one of the many bosses and kill them before you can craft these valuable items.

Of course, this is all on top of maintaining your castle’s V Rising blood essence levels, which you need to keep topped up to keep your machines whirring away and your base from decaying. There’s a lot to keep track of in the RPG game, so to help you out, here’s where you can find whetstone in V Rising and everything you need to do to unlock the ability to craft whetstone from raw materials.

V Rising whetstone locations

You can find V Rising whetstone in one of the five large bandit camps in Farbane Woods. Of course, not all bandit camps will have whetstone, but luckily there’s a cheeky way of finding out in advance. When you approach a bandit camp, open the map and hover your mouse cursor over the top of the camp ahead of you. This brings up a list of loot that you can plunder, so if that list has whetstone, you are guaranteed to find at least one in the camp.

Check everywhere in the camp, including the corpses of slain bandits, chests, and even barrels or crates. Once you’re confident that you’ve looked in every nook and cranny, you can head to the next camp. Everything in the camps will respawn after a while, so you could theoretically farm these locations until you have a stack of them.

How to craft V Rising whetstone

To get the V Rising whetstone recipe, you need to defeat Grayson Thea Armourer. He is a level 27 boss you can find in Farbane Woods. He doesn’t have a fixed location as it changes between V Rising servers, so we recommend that you raise your gear score to around level 27, then use a Blood Altar at your base to track him down. Follow the blood trail that appears on-screen until you find him.

To beat him, you can use the four suits of armour that rest on pedestals around the arena. These grant you temporary invincibility so you can walk through the caltrops he scatters without taking any damage. Doing this should give you more room to dodge his other attacks, but use the armour sparingly as there are only four suits around you. When Grayson gets down to two-thirds of his maximum health, regular bandit enemies will leap into the arena to help him. If you’re doing the fight during the daytime then half of the arena is shrouded in darkness, so you’ll have a bit less space to work with.

Eventually, he will fall in battle, leaving him helpless for you to extract his V Blood and unlock the whetstone recipe at the furnace. Here are the items you need to craft V Rising whetstone:

Copper ingot x1

Stone dust x12

You can get copper ingots by mining the orange copper rocks you find in the world for ore – just bear in mind that you’ll need a reinforced bone mace to do so – before smelting them into ingots at the furnace. Each copper ingot requires 60 copper ore and 480 stone. You get stone dust as a byproduct of making stone bricks with 12 raw stones at your grinder.

With that, you should now have a readily available supply of V Rising whetstone. If you’re struggling to get more specialist items, you may wish to check out our V Rising leather guide, while those getting started may want to find a V Rising horse as soon as possible to help make moving around less of a chore.