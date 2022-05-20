Warzone players haven’t found a game in days after major matchmaking issues

The Krig 6 Assault Rifle can be extremely effective in medium-range combat with the right attachments, Perks, and equipment, so here’s the best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 3.

There are plenty of powerful Assault Rifles to choose from in Warzone Pacific Season 3, and while the Krig 6 Assault Rifle isn’t one of the most popular weapons in the game, it’s capable of dishing out a ton of pain.

You can maximize this weapon’s potential in the game with the right attachments, Perks, and equipment. We’ll go over how you can make the best Krig 6 Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 3.

Best Warzone Krig 6 loadout

Best Warzone Krig 6 loadout attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

19.7″ Takedown Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

We’ll start off this Warzone Krig 6 loadout with the Agency Suppressor muzzle and 19.7″ Takedown barrel to improve the bullet velocity and damage range. You can use the muzzle’s sound suppression to stay hidden from enemy minimaps.

We went with the Axial Arms 3x as our choice of optic because of its 3.0x magnification and mini-dot crosshair that allow you to accurately target the upper torsos and heads of distant enemies.

The Field Agent Grip will improve your vertical and horizontal recoil control, allowing for greater precision. Finally, the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag will ensure that you’re carrying enough ammo to take down multiple opponents.

Best Perks to use with Warzone Krig 6 class

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

For your first Perk, you should equip E.O.D to tank damage from an onslaught of explosives that enemies will throw your way. We recommend picking Overkill so that you can pair this gun with an SMG like the Owen Gun for close-range encounters.

For your final Perk, you should go with Amped to speed up the process of swapping between your weapons. The Semtex will allow you to dish out explosive damage, and the Stim will grant you a health boost.

How to unlock the Krig 6 in Warzone

The Krig 6 can be unlocked by simply reaching Rank 16 in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, so you don’t have to complete any challenge to add this Assault Rifle to your inventory.

You can get this done after a couple of hours of grinding. Once you’ve reached the required rank, you’ll be able to use the Krig 6 to cause some serious pain to your enemies.

Best alternatives to Warzone Krig 6

If you’re looking for great alternatives to the Krig 6, then the XM4 is the perfect pick following the buff it received in the May 4 update. Vanguard’s STG44 is another great choice because of its impressive damage, range, and bullet velocity.

Image Credit: Activision / Raven Software