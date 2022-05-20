Zelenskyy says Donbas region completely destroyed; Russia likely to swiftly redeploy Mariupol forces

Russia’s Parliament considers bill to let over-40s sign up for the army
Russia’s Parliament has reportedly laid the ground for new legislation that would allow those over 40 to sign up for the military.
“For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40–45,” the State Duma said, according to a Reuters translation.
The move is seen as Moscow attempting to bolster its armed forces after multiple setbacks and casualties in the war in Ukraine.
Foreigners over 30 would also be allowed to sign up for the military if the bill is passed.
—Matt Clinch
War has revealed Europe’s complacency on energy security, oil CEO says
Meg O’Neill of Woodside Energy says Europe had become heavily dependent on gas from Russia, and now has to scramble to figure out how to wean itself off the country’s hydrocarbons.
12 killed in Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk governor says
The governor of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region said 12 people have been killed in Severodonetsk as a result of Russian attacks, with more than 60 homes destroyed.
Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said via Telegram that at least five high-rise buildings were destroyed in Severodonetsk.
— Sam Meredith
Russia likely to swiftly redeploy Mariupol troops in Donbas, UK says
An aerial view of damaged residential buildings and the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol on May 18, 2022.
Andrey Borodulin | Afp | Getty Images
Once Russian forces have secured Ukraine’s Mariupol, the U.K. Defense Ministry says it is likely the Kremlin will quickly move its forces to operations in the Donbas region.
The U.K. said as many as 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers are likely to have surrendered from the Mariupol Azovstal steel factory, according to its daily intelligence update.
“Staunch Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol since the start of the war means Russian forces in the area must be re-equipped and refurbished before they can be redeployed effectively. This can be a lengthy process when done thoroughly,” the ministry said.
“Russian commanders, however, are under pressure to demonstrably achieve operational objectives. This means that Russia will probably redistribute their forces swiftly without adequate preparation, which risks further force attrition,” it added.
— Sam Meredith
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of committing genocide against Ukrainians
Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of committing genocide against the Ukrainian people.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of committing genocide against the Ukrainian people, describing the current situation in the Donbas region as “hell.”
Speaking during his nightly address, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces continue to liberate the northeast Kharkiv region. “But in Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure. There’s hell, and that’s not an exaggeration.”
“Donbas is completely destroyed — all this doesn’t and cannot have any military explanation for Russia,” Zelenskyy said.
“This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible. This is what will be qualified as the genocide of the Ukrainian people and for which the occupiers will definitely be brought to justice,” he added.
Russia’s London embassy was not immediately available to comment.
— Sam Meredith
Failure to reopen Ukrainian ports would be a declaration of war on global food security: World Food Programme
An agricultural field on the coastline of the Azov Sea on Feb. 15, 2022, in Ukraine. The country is a major exporter of agriculture, feeding about 400 million people globally, according to the World Food Programme.
Pierre Crom | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A failure to open Ukrainian ports would be a declaration of war on global food security in this “unprecedented crisis,” warned the World Food Programme’s executive director, David Beasley.
“Food pricing is our number one problem right now, as a result of all this perfect storm for 2022,” Beasley said. “But by 2023 it very well will be a food availability problem.”
Ukraine is a major exporter of agriculture, feeding about 400 million people globally, according to WFP.
WFP’s analysis found that 276 million people globally were suffering from acute hunger at the start of 2022. If the war continues, that number could rise by 47 million.
Because ports in Ukraine have been blocked as a result of the war, millions of metric tons of grain cannot be shipped out, the WFP said.
Ukrainian farmers won’t have anywhere to store the next harvest in July or August if ports are not reopened, which means the grains will go to waste while the world struggles with a global food crisis, WFP said.
Food prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Food prices are at the highest levels ever recorded by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, up 34% from this time last year.
— Chelsea Ong
U.S. approves 10th security assistance package for Ukraine worth $100 million
Ukrainian servicemen taking part in the armed conflict with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region of the country attend the handover ceremony of military heavy weapons and equipment in Kiev on November 15, 2018.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
The Pentagon announced the authorization of a tenth U.S. security assistance package of up to $100 million for Ukraine.
“Capabilities in this package are tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs for today’s fight as Russian forces continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a daily press briefing.
The package includes:
- 18 155mm Howitzers
- 18 tactical vehicles to tow the 155mm Howitzers
- Three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars
- Field equipment and spare parts
— Amanda Macias
Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:
Source link