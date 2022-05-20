Zelenskyy says Donbas region completely destroyed; Russia likely to swiftly redeploy Mariupol forces

Russia’s Parliament has reportedly laid the ground for new legislation that would allow those over 40 to sign up for the military.

“For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40–45,” the State Duma said, according to a Reuters translation.

The move is seen as Moscow attempting to bolster its armed forces after multiple setbacks and casualties in the war in Ukraine.

Foreigners over 30 would also be allowed to sign up for the military if the bill is passed.

