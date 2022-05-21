10 Musicians That Fans Want To See A Movie Of, According To Reddit

The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, is getting a movie, aptly titled Elvis, that will be released late next month. It will see Presley’s name added to the growing list of musicians to have a movie telling their story.

As the list keeps growing, fans of other artists are begging to see their favorites on the big screen. Some fans are even going as far as suggesting who should play the artist or what the movie should be called. From rock bands to jazz singers, these are the musicians Reddit users want to see a movie about.

Billy Joel





One gem that is very well-known and would fit right in with the others that got a movie is “Billy Joel – The Piano Man,” according to Queen-Monster. Seeing the story of an artist who was inspired by bands like The Beatles and Elvis would make for a great movie, not to mention Joel’s own music is classic and loved by many.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: 10 Movies To Watch To Get Ready For Elvis

Next year would be the perfect time to announce a movie for Billy Joel as 2023 marks 50 years since his song “Piano Man” was released. While not likely to happen, an announcement this year and a release date on the anniversary of the song would make for some strong marketing to Billy Joel fans.

Led Zeppelin





Emerging in the late ’60s, Led Zeppelin changed the course of rock and roll. The band from London is still to this day just as popular, if not more, than they were when they first started performing. With iconic songs like “Immigrant Song” and “Stairway to Heaven,” they paved the way for the genre with their music.





Even though they broke up in the ’80s, their music has continued to thrive. Jamesspierce1989 wants the movie to be called, “Immigrant song – The Led Zeppelin story,” which would be incredibly appropriate. A movie about success, heartbreak, a break-up, and continuous love for a shelved band would make for a great film. Their style and music are similar to those portrayed in many of the best movies for rock music fans.

Ella Fitzgerald





Rock and roll bands and artists have been dominating the screen with their movies over the last few years. A nice change of pace would be jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. As far as who should play her, a deleted Reddit user said, “. . . someone who is a singer, not just an actress, and preferably someone new”.





A film about the “Queen of Jazz” would be a great segway to introduce other jazz artists of that time like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Billie Holiday. Fitzgerald, along with many old Hollywood stars deserve a biopic. Jazz music itself has a great story to be told. Between the music genre, the time period, and the outstanding artist, there is no doubt that a movie about Ella Fitzgerald would do well.

Rage Against The Machine





For just over thirty years now, Rage Against the Machine has been one of the top rock bands. Their songs like “Killing in the Name” and “Bulls on Parade” are some of their more popular songs and can be found used in movies, and even show up in the Guitar Hero games. The unique sound and loud sound make them unforgettable.





While a movie about them would be great, SkyWest1218 brings up a good point by saying, “I’d really like to see one about Rage Against the machine, but given how private Zach de la Rocha is, I expect to grow a second head first.” Rocha is a private person, which could make it hard to get the rights to the music. The band could be great for a movie as it would have a lot of moving parts from the great rock music to the strong political views they often expressed in their songs.

Metallica





Heavy metal music may not be for everyone, but the fanbase for the genre is huge, and most fans of that type of music are not only familiar but love the band Metallica. While the whole band is more than deserving of a movie, bandras97 thinks it should focus mostly on James Hetfield, the singer, and said, “The title should be ‘The Unforgiven’.”





Related: 6 Best Horror Movies About Rock/Metal/Punk Bands (Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes)

The hard part about making a movie about this band would be addressing all the people that left and the new members of the band, as well as making sure to capture the band’s essence. Metallica was, and still is, an incredibly influential band and heavy metal would be something new to tackle, but with the right directors, this movie could show just how great and unique this underappreciated genre is.

Phil Collins





A movie about Phil Collins would have the potential to be incredibly dynamic. His time with Genesis and his drumming career is well-known and some background to the Tarzan soundtrack would be a much-loved addition to the film as it is one of the soundtracks he is most known for.

One of the hard parts about making a movie about an artist is casting them correctly but Animeking1108 said, “Tom Hiddleston as Phil Collins” would be perfect. Obviously, this would be the young Phil, but the Reddit user may be onto something.

David Bowie





David Bowie’s music, style, and bold looks helped him stand out even more from other rock and pop artists of his time. Not that he needed the extra help to stand out because his music was already unique enough and great enough that fans loved him for his sound alone.

Related: The Best Biopics Of 2021, Ranked According To IMDb

He is one of the artists that fans have been hoping to get a movie about for a while now. Alphadragon601 said, “I heard that a plan to make a David Bowie movie was in the works, but the Bowie estate didn’t agree with the song choices and didn’t give consent for the use of his music.” While there may have been some disputes, there is still hope to get a movie about this well-loved artist in the future.

James Taylor





Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor had quite the journey as he made his way in the music industry. While his entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame was controversial as some other artists and bands, he had many other ups and downs in his career. His soft singing voice, combined with his guitar skills made him well-known.

As his story is one with many layers, fitting his whole career into one movie may prove to be a challenge, but the fans are calling for a movie about him. Lsmountain said he thinks naming it “Fire and Rain: The James Taylor story” would make for the best title since it is in honor of his most famous songs.

Pearl Jam





Many rock bands from the ’80s and ’90s are still very popular today, and there are even many movies about rock bands. The amount that is still together is much smaller, but one of them is Pearl Jam. Ashley12773 is one of the many fans that answered, “Pearl Jam!” when asked which band they want to see a movie of. The band may be over thirty years old, but their fan base is as strong as ever.

The rock band’s more mellow sound makes them unique and appealing to a wide audience. They are even currently on tour, and since the band is still together it leaves the chance that the actual band members could play themselves in the movie.

Gorillaz





A band that would make for a very interesting movie would be the Gorillaz. As their core is based on four animated characters, it would most likely be an animated film as opposed to a live-action. When discussing the content, redole said they are looking for a movie that “explains the stories of all the Gorillaz characters”.

Each of the four characters – 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel – seems to have a unique personality, and that is what makes the band so notable and loved. There have been rumors that Netflix is working with the co-creator and artist for the band, Jamie Hewitt, to make a movie, as reported by Collider, but there aren’t too many details as of yet.

Next: 10 Best Anime About Rock Bands, Ranked By IMDb

She-Hulk’s Bad CG Reaction Has Gone Too Far





About The Author