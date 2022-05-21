20 Celebrity Cameos That Had Me In A Nostalgic Chokehold

Cameos just aren’t as iconic as they used to be.
I wish I could be a kid again.
The littlest things made me happy, like watching my favorite celebrities make cameos on television shows to watching new episodes live — and reruns of shows that came on before I was born.
I feel like there’s so much going on in the world, and I need to stroll down memory lane to a much simpler time.
So let’s get started. You know, for nostalgia purposes.
1.
Biggie Smalls on Martin
2.
Tupac on A Different World
3.
MC Hammer on Martin
4.
Busta Rhymes on The Wayans Bros
5.
Donny McClurkin on Girlfriends
6.
Jim Carrey on The Office
7.
Yolanda Adams on The Parkers
8.
Shaq on The Parkers
9.
India.Arie on The Bernie Mac Show
10.
Kirk Franklin on Sister, Sister
11.
Lil’ Kim on Moesha
12.
Master P on Moesha
13.
Ice Cube on The Jamie Foxx Show
14.
Ron Isley and Mary J. Blige on The Jaime Foxx Show
15.
Ke$ha on Victorious
18.
Beyoncé on All of Us
19.
Mario and Melvin Van Peebles on Living Single
20.
Mister T on Diff’rent Strokes
What are some of your favorite celebrity cameos? Let me know in the comments.
