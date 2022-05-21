Categories
Celebrities

20 Celebrity Cameos That Had Me In A Nostalgic Chokehold


Cameos just aren’t as iconic as they used to be.

I wish I could be a kid again.

The littlest things made me happy, like watching my favorite celebrities make cameos on television shows to watching new episodes live — and reruns of shows that came on before I was born.

I feel like there’s so much going on in the world, and I need to stroll down memory lane to a much simpler time.


BET Networks/NAACP Awards 2020 / Via giphy.com

So let’s get started. You know, for nostalgia purposes.

1.

Biggie Smalls on Martin

View this video on YouTube


FOX / Via youtube.com

Biggie Smalls was in Detroit looking for a background singer in the episode “Blow, Baby, Blow” on the hit ’90s sitcom, Martin. Everyone and their mom tried to audition as Smalls stayed at Martin’s apartment to hide out, especially Gina and Pam. 

2.

Tupac on A Different World

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

When Tupac appeared on A Different World’s episode “Homey, Don’t Ya Know Me?” he played Lena’s ex-boyfriend, Piccolo, and he couldn’t seem to let go of the past. He was in for a rude awakening when her college boyfriend wouldn’t back down. 

3.

MC Hammer on Martin

View this video on YouTube


FOX / Via youtube.com

When Martin and the gang decided to open a restaurant, it was the fastest grand opening and closing of an establishment ever. MC Hammer played an entrepreneur in hopes of buying the establishment in the episode “C.R.E.A.M.”

4.

Busta Rhymes on The Wayans Bros

View this video on YouTube


The WB / Via youtube.com

Busta Rhymes helped save a church in danger of closing in the episode “Busta Saves The Day.” However, he held a grudge against the brothers for something that happened in the past. 

5.

Donny McClurkin on Girlfriends

View this video on YouTube


UPN/The CW / Via youtube.com

What happens when two friends require a spiritual reminder when they’re distancing themselves? Gospel singer Donny McClurkin gave Toni and Joan the moment they needed while appearing on the episode “Trick or Truth.”

6.

Jim Carrey on The Office

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

After Michael Scott leaves the Dunder Mifflin paper company, the finger lakes guy, played by Carrey, leads a team interviewing multiple applicants looking to replace Michael as the regional manager in the episode “Search Committee.”

7.

Yolanda Adams on The Parkers


BET/ Soul Train Awards 2019 / Via giphy.com

If anyone wants to leave their wildlife behind and change for the better, they should. However, in the episode “Practice What You Preach,” church members have a hard time accepting Karla’s (Adams) past as she became a minister. 

8.

Shaq on The Parkers


NBA / Via giphy.com

Shaq got the chance to play himself on the episode “Sign of Shaq” with a sprinkle of harassment from Nikki Parker and her best friend, Andell. Nikki’s dog ate the professor’s autographed Shaq jersey, and she was determined to get it replaced.

9.

India.Arie on The Bernie Mac Show

View this video on YouTube


FOX / Via youtube.com

As Vanessa needed help with her talent show, her celebrity uncle, Bernie, called on India.Arie to help out in the episode “Raging Election.” She performed her hit single, “Truth.”

10.

Kirk Franklin on Sister, Sister

View this video on YouTube


ABC/The WB / Via youtube.com

After Tamera’s boyfriend, Jordan, refuses to go to church, a choir director, played by Franklin, offers to help in the episode “My Father’s House.” 

11.

Lil’ Kim on Moesha

View this video on YouTube


UPN / Via youtube.com

Lil’ Kim made two cameos on the hit series Moesha, but my favorite is when she played Diamond, a rapper’s girlfriend who wanted to work with Moesha’s brother, D-Money, on the episode “Paying the Piper.” 

12.

Master P on Moesha


BET Networks/ BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 / Via giphy.com

Master P played Patience, a shady “businessman” who befriended D-Money and brought him more trouble than he’d ever been in. He made an appearance in three episodes.

13.

Ice Cube on The Jamie Foxx Show

View this video on YouTube


The WB / Via youtube.com

While the Kings are away, Ice Cube and the Westside Connection convince Jamie and the rest of the workers to let them have a wild party that ends with walls being torn down at the King’s Tower in the episode “Westside.”

14.

Ron Isley and Mary J. Blige on The Jaime Foxx Show

View this video on YouTube


The WB / Via youtube.com

Ron Isley and Mary J. Blige both cameoed in the episode “Papa Don’t Preach” as a father-daughter duo. Isley played an overprotective father who tries to ban his daughter, played by Blige, from singing with Jaime. 

15.

Ke$ha on Victorious

View this video on YouTube


Nickelodeon / Via youtube.com

Determined to get a private concert, Andre and Tori spend loads of money on ice cream to win the Licther’s ice cream contest. Ke$ha plays herself in the episode “Icecream for Ke$ha.”

16.

Brad Pitt on Friends

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

Brad Pitt played Will Colbert in the episode “The One with the Rumor.” He confesses his hate for Rachel and reveals that he and Ross created an “I Hate Rachel” club in high school. 

18.

Beyoncé on All of Us

View this video on YouTube


UPN / Via youtube.com

Of course, Queen Bey played herself in the episode “Kindergarten Confidential.” She was interviewed by Bobby, played by Duane Martin, and even gave him relationship advice. 

19.

Mario and Melvin Van Peebles on Living Single

View this video on YouTube


FOX/Tv One / Via youtube.com

When Regine decides to date two men, she’s stuck in a love triangle with a weatherman and his father, played by Mario and Melvin Van Peebles in the episode “Likes Father, Likes Son.” 

20.

Mister T on Diff’rent Strokes

View this video on YouTube


NBC / ABC / Via youtube.com

I pity the fool who doesn’t remember this episode. Mister T played himself, who happened to be Arnold’s idol. He gives Arnold, played by Gary Coleman, relationship advice after Arnold’s date has heart eyes for Mister T. 

What are some of your favorite celebrity cameos? Let me know in the comments.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.