2022 French Open men’s odds, picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert fading Rafael Nadal in futures bets

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will get many of the headlines, but Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to get the glory at the 2022 French Open, which begins Sunday in Paris. Nadal has won 13 titles at Roland Garros, while Djokovic is the world’s top-ranked player and the defending champion. But the 19-year-old Alcaraz has been soaring, winning in Miami, Barcelona and Madrid (where he beat both Nadal and Djokovic two weeks ago). He is seeking his first career Grand Slam title. All three are in the same half of the draw that was released Thursday night, so we could see some early excitement. Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year’s final and could tie Nadal’s record 21 Grand Slam titles if he can repeat and complete a triple Career Grand Slam.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Djokovic and Alcaraz as the 2-1 co-favorites in its latest 2022 French Open odds for the men's draw. Nadal (4-1) and Tsitsipas (4-1) are among the other top 2022 French Open contenders.

Calvert is the elite tennis handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 — the last Australian title won by someone other than Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many other stunning calls.

Top 2022 French Open predictions

One of Calvert’s surprising 2022 French Open picks: He is strongly fading 13-time French Open champion Nadal, who appears far from fit enough to make a strong run over this two-week event. The Spaniard’s foot injury flared up again in Rome as he won the first set 6-1 then went down in the next two against Denis Shapovalov. Nadal has been practicing and appears relatively healthy, but going all-out in a Grand Slam could easily aggravate the issue at any time, so Calvert isn’t expecting a lot.

The 35-year-old has been candid in assessing his fitness and his frustration with being unable to prepare like he wants to. The tennis expert knows Nadal’s dominance at Roland Garros since he won his first title there in 2005, a few days after his 19th birthday, makes him a threat every time he shows up. That makes him one of the favorites, but “surely this price is far too short.” Calvert says he wouldn’t be surprised if this is Nadal’s final run in Paris, given his injury issues.

2022 French Open odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Novak Djokovic 2-1

Carlos Alcaraz 2-1

Rafael Nadal 4-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-1

Alexander Zverez 22-1

Casper Ruud 22-1

Jannik Sinner 22-1

Andrey Rublev 40-1

Daniil Medvedev 40-1

Miomir Kecmanovic 65-1

Felix Auger-Aliaassime 65-1

Alex De Minaur 80-1