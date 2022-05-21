Accounts in Transit: Padilla Reels in Norwegian Seafood Council

Padilla is named US agency of record for the Norwegian Seafood Council, which works to identify opportunities for Norwegian seafood products in both new and established markets. Padilla is leading an integrated marketing program aimed at increasing demand for Norwegian seafood in the US. “We were looking for an agency partner that had experience building high-performance food brands with premium quality reputations with international organizations,” said Seafood from Norway director USA Anne-Kristine Øen. “Padilla impressed us with their experience in this space, fully integrated approach, extensive retail and food-service knowledge, and strong digital expertise.”

Lou Hammond Group is selected by the State of South Dakota as public relations agency of record for tourism. Utilizing an aggressive, integrated and multi-tactical strategy, LHG will work to elevate the state’s diverse offerings. “Our brand has grown dramatically in recent years, and we believe the team at LHG will assist with further integration and development to push South Dakota’s tourism industry to a new level of success,” said Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism James Hagen.

W signs on as US and Canada PR agency partner for Sliabh Liag Distillers, which is based in County Donegal, Ireland. The distillery’s products include The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey, which will be the focus of W’s campaign. The agency will be tasked with delivering education about the product to key opinion formers, supporting all distribution channels and spearheading seasonal activations. The business, which also includes communications around the An Dulaman Gin brand, is worth a six-figure sum between now and the end of the year. “The insight W has into how we differentiate ourselves from others in the category, and creativity in how we bring this to life, came through in an excellent pitch,” said Sliabh Liah Distillers founder James Doherty.

3rd Coast PR adds Otter Products, which makes smartphone cases and other outdoor lifestyle products, to its client roster. 3rd Coast is working with the brand to raise awareness of its OtterBox Business Solutions products and Liviri brands, a line of sustainable containers. The agency will work with B2B media in segments such as industrial, educational, food and beverage, logistics and medical.