Andrew Neil names Rishi Sunak’s ‘big mistake’ leaving Britons out of pocket as crisis hits





Mr Neil’s headline comment in his recent Daily Mail article read, “our crumbling economy is a far greater danger to Boris Johnson than a close encounter with a birthday cake that cost him a £50 fine”. The UK’s economy is in crisis, and multiple factors have contributed to the current woes. One is the current rate of inflation, which the bank of England has warned could rise to double digits.

But, Mr Neil points the finger at UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak for the current economic hardships facing Britons. Mr Neil said: “The Bank of England is saying out loud that the economy will grind to a halt before this year is over. “The Treasury agrees, but won’t say so publicly.” The veteran journalist added: “It is clear beyond doubt that it was a huge mistake to raise national insurance and freeze income-tax thresholds last month. READ MORE: Boris Johnson and Sue Gray held private meeting

He argues against hitting the spending power of Britons by raising the level of national insurance. He added: “Consumer spending accounts for more than 60 per cent of our GDP and when that freezes, so does the economy.” He also argued against tax rises on corporations. The broadcaster said: “It is equally clear that raising corporation tax on company profits from 19 percent to 25 percent next year is folly when companies are already scaling back their investment plans and stock markets are plummeting all in anticipation of a recession. “Business confidence is now taking as big a hit as consumer confidence.”