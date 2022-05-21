‘Best environment’ for growing sweet potatoes to ‘increase chances of a good crop’

Those planning on growing sweet potatoes outside, the ground must be prepared by “removing weeds” and “adding organic matter, such as garden compost or well-rotted horse manure”, according to the gardening gurus.

They continued: “Then cover the area with black polythene to warm the soil and suppress weeds – the earlier you do this the warmer the soil will be.

“Once all danger of frost has passed, harden off the plants by gradually acclimatising them to outdoor conditions, and then cut holes in the plastic about 30cm apart, and plant one sweet potato plant in each.”

To aid temperatures further, gardeners can use a cloche to cover the plants as they establish.