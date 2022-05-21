Boys tennis: Prowlers beat Minnewaska, 5-2

FERGUS FALLS — The Thief River Falls boys tennis team swept the doubles and also won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles to beat Minnewaska 5-2 late Thursday.

The Lakers’ victories came from Tate Richmann at No. 1 singles and Ethan Quelle at No. 3.

Singles

(1) Tate Reichmann, M, def. Jack Onkka, T, 6-3, 6-3, … (2) Dylan Hahn, T def. Gannon Walsh, M, 6-2, 6-3 … (3) Ethan Quelle, M, def. Reece Janisch, T, 6-4, 6-0 … (4) Isaiah Villarreal, T, def. Konner Hanson, M, 6-4, 2-1

Doubles

(1) JJ Cornelius/Rhett Janisch, T, def. Nik VanDyke/Damon Uhde, M, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 … (2) Jett Cornelius/Geran Gonsorowski, T, def. Connor Quelle/Tenzin Dahl, M, 6-0, 6-4 … Spencer Hempel/Lucas Rantanen, T, def. Alec Larson/Noah Palmer, M, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4