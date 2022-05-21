Bridgerton season 3 is not coming to Netflix in June 2022, sadly. But given that it hasn’t been that long since the season 2 release, we didn’t really expect to find the popular Regency Era drama back on our screens so soon. That being said, when will we see the third season? Find out all the updates below.

Earlier this week, we learned that Bridgerton season 3 will look slightly different. According to Bridgerton’s own Nicola Coughlan, the third season of the Shonda Rhimes series will divert from the traditional book order, created by Julia Quinn, and will be centered around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story, instead of following Benedict Bridgerton per the third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman.

Seasons 1 and 2 followed the book format, but according to Bridgerton’s new showrunner Jess Brownell the decision to divert from the traditional format was simply because it just felt like “the right moment to tell their tale.”

In an interview with Variety, Jess Brownell revealed why it is “the perfect moment” for the couple to take the lead in the hit Netflix show. She told the publication:

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since season one, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”

So when could we see the return of the highly addictive drama?

Is there a Bridgerton season 3 release date?

Despite there being an update for season 3, the release date for the new season of Bridgerton has yet to be revealed. But given that season 2 only just came out on March 25, we’re not too concerned that there isn’t a set date yet.

Typically production from start to finish takes about a year before we get the new season on our screens. But given there was a delay with the release of season 2, we could potentially see the return of the series a lot sooner than we all expect.

Originally, people believed season 2 would be released in Dec. 2021 just like season 1 was released in Dec. 2020, but unfortunately it was delayed until March 2022. This gives us hope that perhaps we’ll see Bridgerton season 3 sometime in 2023.

But for the moment we just have to be patient until an official update on its release is revealed by Netflix.