Brightline marks 3rd anniversary with discounts

MIAMI – At $3 to $5, Patrick Goddard said Brightline fares will be a lot cheaper than a gallon of gas from Friday to Sunday.

The high-speed train has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach and will have new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The expansion project to Orlando International Airport is next.

“There is no safer way to travel than on a train,” said Goddard, Brightline’s president.

Drivers and pedestrians are colliding with moving trains. Some are going around downed railway crossing arms and pedestrians have trespassed onto the tracks.

“This is really about people really deliberately circumventing the equipment that we have put in place to protect them,” Goddard said. “There are gates, there are signs, there are lights, there are bells, there are plenty of notifications and tools to keep you safe, you just need to heed them.”

Brightline is counting on a federal grant to assist with a $45 million safety project to install more signage, fencing, and delineators at crossings.

“There is always going to be someone who is going to make a bad decision,” Goddard said.