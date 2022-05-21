Canyon Crest Academy still alive in SoCal tennis regionals

Bishop’s and Canyon Crest Academy’s tennis teams advanced to the semifinals of the Southern California Boys Regional Championships on Friday. The Knight were then knocked out by No. 1-seeded Irvine University. Canyon Crest was stopped by rain.

After blanking Irvine Woodbridge 7-0 in the quarters, CCA faced Corona del Mar. Rain stopped play at the Claremont Club with only four sets having been decided, two won by each team.

The teams are scheduled to resume the semifinal at 11 a.m. today. The finals against Irvine University are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The format features four singles and three doubles matches. The Ravens dominated singles, losing just 11 games in sweeping all eight sets.

But the No. 1 doubles team of Kyle Villeponteau and Kevin Wang may have turned in the most impressive showing, rallying for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

Of the 7-0 blanking, CCA coach Chris Black said, “The boys were outstanding.”

If the Ravens knock off Corona del Mar they’ll have their eyes on the clock against Irvine University in the championship match. Canyon Crest is celebrating prom Saturday. Of the 17 players Black brought for Friday’s matches, 15 are juniors and seniors. More than half of them are expected to head to the prom.

Bishop’s defeated Calabasas 5-2 in the quarterfinals before falling to University 5-2 in the semis. Aden Dorros and Tyler Li won their two singles matches. The Knights were missing two players who tested positive for COVID.

“We had a good run and the kids gave it their best,” said Bishop’s coach Matt Copland, whose team finished 16-4.

Canyon Crest (18-7) won its first San Diego Section Open Division title two weeks ago, beating Bishop’s 12-6.

