Coronavirus: Two types of Omicron classed as variants of concern – symptoms

In common with every virus, COVID-19 mutates. COVID-19 is a mutation of the coronavirus, the same one that caused the SARS outbreak in 2003. The hope is COVID-19 will continue to mutate in a favourable way to become less infectious and less transmissible. However, this isn’t certain as scientists raise the alert level on two sub-variants Covid BA.4 and BA.5.

BA.4 and BA.5 are two sub-variants of the most transmissible form of COVID-19, Omicron.

Amid its spread through the nation at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022 Omicron began to mutate.

However, not all mutations are as concerning as others.

This is why a lot of focus has been on BA.2, BA.4, and BA.5 but not BA.3; BA.1 was the original form of Omicron.

