Crippled Russia running out of weapons as embarrassing war ending looms ‘Shockingly inept’





Chemical weapons expert, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon said that Putin’s military is “shockingly inept”. He claimed that the army is “down to low stocks of weapons” as a result of sanctions on Russia, meaning that few countries will sell Putin “sophisticated weaponry”. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr de Bretton-Gordon said: “The challenge is going to be that the most sophisticated weaponry requires some pretty high tech and high tech is sanctioned.

“I think it’s very interesting because apart from the early days of the war, we haven’t seen many high-tech [weapons]. “The precision strike missiles, the cruise missiles, all this – they’re getting fewer and far between. “I think on this sophisticated weaponry, he’s probably down to low stocks. “He will have a lot of artillery shells and a lot of tank shells, but those tanks and artillery are just being decimated by the Ukrainians.

“He can have as many tank shells as he likes but if he’s got no tanks to fire them that’s a fat lot of good.” The expert also said that Putin has made a series of mistakes during the war and has therefore “backed himself into a corner”. He explained: “Every decision that he seems to have made seems to be the wrong one. “To be fair, he seems to have been severely let down by his military, who seem to be shockingly inept and not capable of fighting modern warfare and being completely undone by determined defenders with the latest weaponry like NLAWs and Javelins. READ MORE: Ukraine: Russian troops ‘concealing true death toll’ after attack

Mr De Bretton-Gordon added: “I think we’re almost at a tipping point.” Putin’s army has sustained heavy losses in the war in Ukraine. Since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 2022, a total of 25,100 Russian soldiers have been killed, according to Ukrainian estimates. Ukrainian forces have also claimed to have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 155 helicopters, 341 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,122 tanks, 2,713 armoured vehicles, and 509 artillery systems.

Russia has also reportedly lost 172 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,934 vehicles and fuel tanks, 84 anti-aircraft systems, 11 boats, and 90 cruise missiles. As many as 40 Russian colonels have also been killed in the fighting so far. Earlier this week, NATO said that Russia’s war effort is “not going to plan”. The defensive alliance’s chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said: “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned. “They failed to take Kyiv, they are pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. “Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives.”