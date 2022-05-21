Cuban R&B singer Chila Lynn chases American dream

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Bobbing in the sea, the green wine bottle slowly floated up the Florida coastline, carrying the dreams and frustrations of a Cuban R&B-pop singer who doubted she could ever perform in the United States.

In July 2017, feeling heartbroken and lonely, 25-year-old Chila Lynn wrote an emotional prayer asking for musical success on a sheet of notebook paper.

Lynn put her written prayer in a plastic bag, sealed it with a cork inside the bottle, and tossed it into the sea at a church in Havana’s Nuevo Vedado neighborhood.

After a roughly 400-mile oceanic odyssey, her message in a bottle washed safely ashore months later near Indialantic — while Hurricane Irma’s pummeling waves were battering the Space Coast.

That heartfelt letter — penned in Spanish to Yemayá, an Afro-Cuban water goddess — triggered an unlikely chain of events that Lynn considers an answer to her prayer. Five years later, her framed message is displayed on a dining room wall inside El Ambia Cubano in downtown Melbourne.

And Friday, Lynn walked into the restaurant for the first time and held and reread her letter, wiping away tears — the afternoon before her long-awaited American singing debut.