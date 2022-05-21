Cuban R&B singer Chila Lynn chases American dream

Bobbing in the sea, the green wine bottle slowly floated up the Florida coastline, carrying the dreams and frustrations of a Cuban R&B-pop singer who doubted she could ever perform in the United States.
In July 2017, feeling heartbroken and lonely, 25-year-old Chila Lynn wrote an emotional prayer asking for musical success on a sheet of notebook paper.
Lynn put her written prayer in a plastic bag, sealed it with a cork inside the bottle, and tossed it into the sea at a church in Havana’s Nuevo Vedado neighborhood.
After a roughly 400-mile oceanic odyssey, her message in a bottle washed safely ashore months later near Indialantic — while Hurricane Irma’s pummeling waves were battering the Space Coast.
That heartfelt letter — penned in Spanish to Yemayá, an Afro-Cuban water goddess — triggered an unlikely chain of events that Lynn considers an answer to her prayer. Five years later, her framed message is displayed on a dining room wall inside El Ambia Cubano in downtown Melbourne.
And Friday, Lynn walked into the restaurant for the first time and held and reread her letter, wiping away tears — the afternoon before her long-awaited American singing debut.