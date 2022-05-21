Dear Dolly: ‘After a five-year relationship, I’m incapable of being single’

I am a 23-year-old woman who six months ago came out of a five-year relationship. After a short mourning period I’ve spent the past few months jumping from fling to fling, using dating apps to have a handful of micro relationships with men, only for them to fizzle out and for me to be left feeling empty. When these flings end I feel an almost unstoppable urge to get straight back on the apps and find another one, and the cycle repeats. I am incapable of being single. The thought of spending Sundays on my own fills me with dread, and even though I’ve been seeing loads more of my friends since the end of my long-term relationship, I still feel lonely and miss sharing