Firefighters are battling a large fire at Grace United Methodist Church in Coshocton. Crews responded Friday morning to Grace United Methodist Church, located at 422 Walnut Street.

Video from the scene, courtesy of Joshua Wiley, shows flames billowing from the top of the church.

Firefighters battle large fire at century-old Grace United Methodist Church in Coshocton

The church has been a part of the community since 1840 and has been at its present location on Walnut Street for more than 100 years, according to its Facebook page.

Due to the fire, church services will instead be held at the Canal Lewisville UMC, 198 E. Church St., Coshocton, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Members are asked to meet in the parking lot and will enter the building together.

“We understand this is a terrible shock and there are a lot of questions. We have limited knowledge and do not have access to the building, please be patient as we discern next steps and gather information. This is a time to lift each other in prayer and rest in the in the promising of hope and new life that come to us through Jesus,” Three Rivers District of The United Methodist Church said in a Facebook post.

The district said the building was empty when the fire ignited and no injuries were reported.

