Fury over plans to make former RAF base in tiny village asylum centre – ‘Wrong plan!’





The Government intends to use the site at Linton-on-Ouse, near York, for up to 1,500 people, with 60 set to arrive before the end of the month. On Thursday. senior civil servants were questioned for two hours by residents

During the meeting it was announced Home Secretary Priti Patel will meet with villagers to hear their concerns. The plans, first revealed in April, have been heavily criticised over concerns about the impact on the local area, lack of facilities and lack of consultation. Angry protesters greeted the officials with boos by opponents of the scheme. One of the protesters, Susan Ineson, said: “It’s madness.”

Residents claim the asylum seekers, who will be housed with food and recreational activities, will have “nothing to do” in the rural area. Representatives from the Home Office came to the village this week to attend a parish council meeting, and face questions from the residents. They were greeted with boos, and chants of “wrong plan, wrong place”, the phrase that has become the campaign slogan for those opposed to the scheme. The village has a population of between six and seven hundred, with just four buses a day passing through it. READ MORE: Bring back triple lock! Sunak told to up state pension payments NOW

But Home Secretary Priti Patel had other plans and last month it was announced that it was to become the temporary home of hundreds of asylum seekers. They will be processed there before being moved on, potentially to Rwanda under controversial plans. North Yorkshire Police said it would have a dedicated officer patrolling the village in the evening, starting when the centre began accepting asylum seekers. Earlier this week, Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake called on the prime minister to halt the plans.