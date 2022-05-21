Genealogists to learn how to access and use Newspaperarchive.com

At the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society, at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 23, Renee Hopper of the Defiance library will instruct genealogists how to access and manipulate an online digital image archive called Newspaperarchive.
This archive contains millions of newspaper issues from both large and small newspapers around the world, spanning more than 400 years. The viewer can browse newspapers by location, by date or by publication to find obituaries, marriage records, arrest records, old photographs, family history and much more.
This powerful search tool may very well help researchers to find exactly who or what they are looking for.
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
(Information courtesy of DCGS)
Source link