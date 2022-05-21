Gerald “Jerry” Allen Austin Macon Obituary (2022)

Gerald “Jerry” Allen Austin Macon, 75, of Jacksonville, AL left us suddenly on May 20,2022. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley, and their two daughters Michele (and Josh) Levy of Rockville, MD and Angie (and Sam) Norton of Jacksonville, AL. He has four beloved grandsons, Sam and James Norton and Nate and Ben Levy. He also leaves behind a brother, Reggie (and Susan) Macon of Marietta, Georgia.

Gerald received his bachelors of Business Administration from Wingate College and UNC Chapel Hill. From there, he worked as an administrator at Wingate, Samford and Judson colleges as well as founding and building a Wealth Management firm from the ground up.

A hardworking, intelligent and kind man, he built a life with his beloved wife Shirley in their native North Carolina, and later in Alabama and Virginia, always striving to be close to his beloved children and grandchildren. He loved nature and especially trees. He loved genealogy, connecting with scores of cousins in the Macon family.

He leaves behind a grieving family, and countless others touched by his kindness, sage advice, and steadfast support.

Per Gerald’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family asks you to hug your loved ones, perform an act of kindness and donate to the charity of your choice.

Published by K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory – Jacksonville on May 21, 2022.