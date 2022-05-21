Go for the Green: Money, Environment and Soy Crush

What’s behind the big jump in crush? One word: green.

Renewable diesel use is skyrocketing due to green initiatives by federal and state governments and companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and save the planet. Renewable diesel and biodiesel GHG emissions are, on average, 80% less than petroleum diesel.

Petroleum companies found they can make a lot of green selling renewable diesel due to various tax incentives and credits. Thus, production capacity has increased 86% over the last year.

Soybean oil is the most common feedstock used to make renewable diesel and has the most growth potential. That sparked the soy crush expansion.

The good news for farmers is the eventual competition for acres between soybeans and other crops will likely boost floor prices for all commodities, especially soybeans and corn. Competition for soybeans among crushers will also improve basis levels. That all equals more green for farmers.

But with any growing industry, there are challenges. Existing biofuel refineries are worried about their future. Questions persist whether there will be enough soybean acres and feedstocks to allow renewable diesel to grow. And, possibly the biggest concern, can the U.S. adequately supply enough whole soybeans to big markets such as China?

All these game-changing topics, questions and more are covered in the DTN series, Cash in on Soy Crush.

