Horoscopes: Your weekly horoscope from Russell Grant – what to know

Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)

Whether it is to begin or complete a creative venture, you could find inspiration via an email, letter or phone call from a distance. Subjects that come under discussion will be unusual in some way and you will want to look into them further.

Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)

You’re tempted to put too much faith in a tip or offer. Wait until you find out more before acting on what you hear. Equally, you should check exactly what might be involved before volunteering for anything.