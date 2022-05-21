How much does Christine Quinn get paid for Selling Sunset?

Speaking to Call Her Daddy, she claimed: “I get paid the most. Jason as well.

“My entertainment attorney, you know, basically [said] this is my value and I think it’s all about recognizing your worth.”

Although she did not reveal an exact figure, she said there are “three different [pay] tiers”.

According to a study by marketing agency Evoluted, Christine sold $37million (£29.6million) worth of houses in the first three seasons of Selling Sunset, with a total commission of $1,082,400 (£866,000).

From the commission, Christine reportedly took home about $811,800 (£650,000).